Burney Co Has Increased Dover (DOV) Stake by $604,500; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Trimmed Its Position by $59.85 Million as Share Value Declined

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 53.25M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18B, down from 54.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN

Burney Co increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 133,919 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 127,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 561,694 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 354,497 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $14.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,124 shares to 45,240 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 31,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,895 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).