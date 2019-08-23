Burney Co Has Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake By $624,750; Bio-techne (TECH) SI Increased By 38.39%

Burney Co decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 22.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 12,250 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Burney Co holds 42,658 shares with $2.21M value, down from 54,908 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 11.7 BLN REV PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN MARCH 2018, UP 3.7 PERCENT FROM 11.3 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal midair failure; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS AHEAD OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Veteran Aviation Attorney Available to Comment on Southwest Airlines Incident; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT

Bio-techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) had an increase of 38.39% in short interest. TECH’s SI was 513,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 38.39% from 370,900 shares previously. With 147,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Bio-techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)’s short sellers to cover TECH’s short positions. The SI to Bio-techne Corp’s float is 1.38%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $190.07. About 69,647 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 8.27% above currents $51.42 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 9,565 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tru Inv Advsr reported 7,978 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Hrt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 32,888 shares. 14,449 are owned by Thomas White Interest. Voya Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 527 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 177 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 167,991 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 59,700 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 32,970 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 36 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $647.30 million for 10.80 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Burney Co increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 29,106 shares to 88,560 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) stake by 132,625 shares and now owns 333,310 shares. Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) was raised too.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “There’s No Reason Southwest Stock Can’t Fly to $60 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Techne Corporation has $27000 highest and $230 lowest target. $250’s average target is 31.53% above currents $190.07 stock price. Bio-Techne Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Janney Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Bio-Techne Corporation shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 21,701 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Bessemer Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 50,700 were reported by Products Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 7,818 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 202,487 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Ltd reported 0.2% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). South Dakota Inv Council owns 3,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 274,317 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 29,586 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sandler Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Riverbridge Limited Com holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 424,346 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.34% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. It has a 60.65 P/E ratio. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.