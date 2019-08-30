Burney Co Has Cut Its Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Position; Iridex (IRIX) Sentiment Is 1

Iridex Corp (IRIX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 10 decreased and sold positions in Iridex Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.87 million shares, down from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Iridex Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Burney Co decreased Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) stake by 24.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 43,483 shares as Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Burney Co holds 136,818 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 180,301 last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc now has $3.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 18,019 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.50 million for 9.82 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Burney Co increased M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) stake by 15,718 shares to 266,375 valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 15,862 shares and now owns 61,037 shares. Spdr Series Trust was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 15.58% above currents $29.85 stock price. Silgan Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 17. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

The stock increased 5.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 420 shares traded. IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) has declined 55.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Rev $9.51M; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP IRIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $37 MLN TO $41 MLN; 08/03/2018 Iridex 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 20/03/2018 – lridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – IRIDEX CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 08/03/2018 – Iridex 4Q Rev $10.2M