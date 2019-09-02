Burney Co Has Cut Its Hasbro (HAS) Stake; Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 12 reduced and sold stakes in Security Equity Account Thirteen. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Security Equity Account Thirteen in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Burney Co decreased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 44.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 15,022 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Burney Co holds 18,502 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 33,524 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $13.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 679,410 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS & OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 2,642 shares traded. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 109,392 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 599,624 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.15% invested in the company for 269,733 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 60,100 shares.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $39.94 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

Burney Co increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 45,950 shares to 298,587 valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 7,353 shares and now owns 450,278 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $82 lowest target. $104.40’s average target is -5.49% below currents $110.47 stock price. Hasbro had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Argus Research maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $105 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.