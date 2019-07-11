Burney Co Has Boosted Rogers (ROG) Holding; Brown Advisory Decreased Primerica (PRI) Holding By $1.69 Million

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 13,833 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)’s stock rose 3.04%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 350,961 shares with $42.87M value, down from 364,794 last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $5.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 219,782 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47

Burney Co increased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 65.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 16,339 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock rose 38.60%. The Burney Co holds 41,292 shares with $6.56M value, up from 24,953 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $3.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $163.34. About 86,726 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.60M for 14.22 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

