Burney Co Has Boosted Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake by $1.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Increased Jabil (JBL) Stake

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 68,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,926 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 128,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 166,008 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend

Burney Co increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 11,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,229 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 56,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 499,811 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $194,355 activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 43,581 shares to 124,249 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 37,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,454 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (EWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 9,851 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 59,568 shares. Gideon Cap has invested 0.07% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd accumulated 799,348 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Company reported 38,270 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 144,100 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 96,769 shares. Natixis invested in 0.16% or 952,197 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 31,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. 12,747 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 16,275 shares. Sun Life Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,691 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Community National Bank Na holds 0% or 200 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,864 shares to 55,856 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,158 shares, and cut its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management reported 22,301 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Checchi Advisers Llc has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,829 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.12% or 17,939 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Aull Monroe Mgmt reported 4,168 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Co owns 2,900 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.11% or 1,090 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww Investors invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Public Sector Pension Board holds 19,663 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Confluence Lc reported 178,842 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd reported 2,588 shares.