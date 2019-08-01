Burney Co Has Boosted Its Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $2.76 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Increased Holding by $1.09 Million

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,045 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 7,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $241.65. About 1.24M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India

Burney Co increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 70,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 171,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 100,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 8.46 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 397 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.23% or 17,583 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Valley Advisers reported 62 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh has invested 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 35,063 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,336 shares. Sei invested in 117,131 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First National Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.27% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,728 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation stated it has 1,783 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co holds 6,982 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Natl Pension stated it has 213,048 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1,016 shares to 26,619 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,062 shares, and cut its stake in Micro Focus International Pl.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,300 shares to 12,151 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,516 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 698,550 shares. 1,524 were accumulated by Orrstown Fincl Services. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs has 0.19% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 42,080 were reported by Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 3.86 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 139,504 shares. Smithfield owns 2,774 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 1.59M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.62M shares. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp reported 5.55M shares or 4.88% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Company invested in 135,443 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 8,889 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 5,109 shares. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 0.16% or 55,175 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 39,890 shares.