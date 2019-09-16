Burney Co Has Boosted Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; CARS.COM (CARS) Shorts Lowered By 4.68%

Burney Co increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 12.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 3,549 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Burney Co holds 31,073 shares with $5.73M value, up from 27,524 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $116.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 769,906 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED

CARS.COM Inc (NYSE:CARS) had a decrease of 4.68% in short interest. CARS’s SI was 18.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.68% from 19.47M shares previously. With 986,700 avg volume, 19 days are for CARS.COM Inc (NYSE:CARS)’s short sellers to cover CARS’s short positions. The SI to CARS.COM Inc’s float is 27.31%. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 2.01 million shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has declined 32.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CARS News: 23/03/2018 – Cars.com Agrees to Appoint Two Starboard Nominees to Board; 06/03/2018 – Cars.com 4Q EBITDA $63.5M; 23/03/2018 – CARS.COM INC – BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS, 10 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 22/03/2018 – CARS.COM INC CARS.N : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Cars.com Sees FY Rev Growth 10%-11; 09/05/2018 – Cars.com 1Q Profit Plunges; 01/05/2018 – Cars.com Taps Seasoned Tech Executive Fred Lee as New SVP of Technology; 21/03/2018 – Cars.com Launches Social Targeting Product, Integrates Al Chat Solution at NADA 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cars.com 4Q Rev $156.6M; 06/03/2018 – CARS.COM INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ACQUISITION OF DEALER INSPIRE AND LDM TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2018 AND TO GAAP EPS IN 2019

Burney Co decreased F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 5,251 shares to 20,039 valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 4,557 shares and now owns 12,487 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandes Invest LP holds 0.1% or 23,568 shares. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 338,193 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 200 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Bancshares Of Omaha stated it has 26,357 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 3,671 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York invested in 0.55% or 18,500 shares. 15,157 were accumulated by Stillwater Invest Mgmt Lc. 5,952 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. Clear Street Mkts Lc has 1,900 shares. Cap Invest Counsel has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hexavest has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mengis Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,456 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ironwood Ltd Liability Co reported 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 302,305 shares stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 10.98% above currents $194.18 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, September 5. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, June 21. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target.

