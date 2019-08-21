Burney Co Decreased Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position as Share Price Declined; Ternium Sa (TX) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 100,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 30,474 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 130,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 116,540 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87

Burney Co decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 156,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, down from 162,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 352,640 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,461 shares to 26,653 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.28M for 9.74 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,424 shares to 30,286 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).