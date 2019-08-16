Burney Co Decreased Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding by $1.70 Million as Stock Value Rose; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shareholder Boston Family Office Upped Position

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 215.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 37,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 54,420 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 17,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $226.34. About 939,919 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

Burney Co decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 11,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 10,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 22,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $131.39. About 501,099 shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,950 shares to 298,587 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 22,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has 223,347 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 49,452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.01% or 14,824 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 1.47M shares. Todd Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Daiwa Secs Group reported 2,513 shares stake. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 782 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc reported 0% stake. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Fjarde Ap stated it has 14,191 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JAZZ vs. ZTS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Bausch Health (BHC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Cavion, Adds Movement Disorder Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,775 shares to 57,790 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 61,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,565 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 35,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd has 2,800 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 175,000 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 11,885 shares. Winfield Associate holds 3,075 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 50 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Evermay Wealth Management Lc holds 1,472 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares reported 1,924 shares stake. Goelzer Investment has 0.58% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32,074 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dodge & Cox stated it has 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,841 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 46,344 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 41,685 are owned by Norinchukin Bank The.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.