Burney Co Decreased Holding in Ball (BLL) as Shares Rose; Argent Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) as Shares Declined

Burney Co decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 17,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 57,442 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 75,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 2.77 million shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.42 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. 13,677 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares with value of $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. $5.06 million worth of stock was sold by HAYES JOHN A on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Fund Inc has invested 1.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). British Columbia Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bain Cap Equity Mngmt Limited Co invested in 3.26% or 590,427 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 62,904 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sei Invests owns 245,797 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.15% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 118,849 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 5,489 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 151,591 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 548,533 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Conning Inc holds 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 6,078 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.09% stake. Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 30,042 shares to 46,758 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,603 shares to 18,459 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Holding Corp..