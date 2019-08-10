Burney Co Cut Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Share Value Rose; As Humana (HUM) Market Value Rose, Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lifted Stake by $442,020

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 1,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 43,609 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, up from 41,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 737,692 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND

Burney Co decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co analyzed 4,156 shares as the company's stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 10,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 882,142 shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 893 shares to 10,719 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 61,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,095 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Harvey Invest Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,712 shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 15,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Quantbot Lp accumulated 0.51% or 20,150 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp reported 120 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,609 shares. Century has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 769 shares. Lenox Wealth invested in 0% or 54 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 14,200 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 1,547 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 0.11% or 1.34M shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 161,661 shares to 172,361 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 7.33 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.