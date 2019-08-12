Burney Co Boosted Position in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $1.44 Million; As Target (TGT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Its Stake

Burney Co increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 15,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 61,037 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 45,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 448,811 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 60,435 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 67,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 1.85M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Limited Com reported 33,000 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 272,090 shares. Qs Ltd has 25,694 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 3,802 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc holds 413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 10 shares. 12,875 are owned by Field Main Bank & Trust. Benin Mngmt Corporation invested in 5.26% or 133,347 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank reported 1.06% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.12% or 83,528 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0.06% or 95,151 shares. 59,910 were reported by Oppenheimer And Co. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.03% or 2,365 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). City Holdings reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,876 shares to 118,580 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,269 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,517 shares to 75,695 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 46,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR).