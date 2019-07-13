Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Since Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) and PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) are part of the Discount Variety Stores industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores Inc. 163 1.79 N/A 6.05 26.59 PriceSmart Inc. 59 0.59 N/A 2.39 23.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Burlington Stores Inc. and PriceSmart Inc. PriceSmart Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Burlington Stores Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Burlington Stores Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PriceSmart Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Burlington Stores Inc. and PriceSmart Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores Inc. 0.00% 212.5% 13.8% PriceSmart Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.16 beta indicates that Burlington Stores Inc. is 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PriceSmart Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Burlington Stores Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival PriceSmart Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. PriceSmart Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Burlington Stores Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Burlington Stores Inc. and PriceSmart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores Inc. 1 2 7 2.70 PriceSmart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Burlington Stores Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.47% and an $171.09 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Burlington Stores Inc. and PriceSmart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.9% respectively. 0.8% are Burlington Stores Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.9% of PriceSmart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Burlington Stores Inc. -4.3% 0.39% -0.92% -6.59% 14.84% -1.17% PriceSmart Inc. -5.54% -11.98% -9.52% -20.11% -33.21% -6.77%

For the past year Burlington Stores Inc. was less bearish than PriceSmart Inc.

Summary

Burlington Stores Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors PriceSmart Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Burlington, New Jersey.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.