Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

We are contrasting Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Discount Variety Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores Inc. 165 1.70 N/A 6.00 30.14 Dollar Tree Inc. 103 1.03 N/A -6.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Burlington Stores Inc. and Dollar Tree Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores Inc. 0.00% 173% 11.5% Dollar Tree Inc. 0.00% -22% -9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.27 beta means Burlington Stores Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Dollar Tree Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Burlington Stores Inc. are 0.9 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Dollar Tree Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Dollar Tree Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Burlington Stores Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Burlington Stores Inc. and Dollar Tree Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores Inc. 1 2 7 2.70 Dollar Tree Inc. 0 4 8 2.67

The average target price of Burlington Stores Inc. is $171.09, with potential downside of -1.26%. Dollar Tree Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $109 average target price and a 9.44% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Dollar Tree Inc. is looking more favorable than Burlington Stores Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Burlington Stores Inc. shares and 97.7% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares. Burlington Stores Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dollar Tree Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Burlington Stores Inc. -0.69% 5.85% 6.27% 6.29% 19.92% 11.11% Dollar Tree Inc. -4.23% -7.58% -7.2% 5.95% 13.03% 12.66%

For the past year Burlington Stores Inc. was less bullish than Dollar Tree Inc.

Summary

Burlington Stores Inc. beats Dollar Tree Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Burlington, New Jersey.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 6,650 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home dÃ©cor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 8,185 stores under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.