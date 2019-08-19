Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) EPS Estimated At $1.15; Borgwarner (BWA)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report $1.15 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. BURL’s profit would be $76.32 million giving it 37.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Burlington Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -8.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 793,598 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE

Borgwarner Inc (BWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 191 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 178 sold and decreased holdings in Borgwarner Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 180.66 million shares, down from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Borgwarner Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 140 Increased: 135 New Position: 56.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $201 highest and $131 lowest target. $171.09’s average target is -0.60% below currents $172.13 stock price. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BURL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd invested in 32,707 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 0.73% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Davidson Kempner Cap L P holds 125,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 108,337 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 114,304 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4.66 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 3,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Ser Network Lc holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com stated it has 137,222 shares. Savings Bank holds 2,728 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.42 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home d??cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 28.71 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 7.75% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. for 5.91 million shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 2.57 million shares or 7.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 3.87% invested in the company for 725,487 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 3.29% in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 9.94 million shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

