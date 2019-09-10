Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Comparing side by side

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) are two firms in the Discount Variety Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores Inc. 167 1.95 N/A 6.00 30.14 Target Corporation 84 0.70 N/A 5.63 15.35

Table 1 demonstrates Burlington Stores Inc. and Target Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Target Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Burlington Stores Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Burlington Stores Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Target Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Burlington Stores Inc. and Target Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores Inc. 0.00% 173% 11.5% Target Corporation 0.00% 27% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.27 beta means Burlington Stores Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Target Corporation has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Burlington Stores Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Target Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Burlington Stores Inc. and Target Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores Inc. 1 1 5 2.71 Target Corporation 0 3 7 2.70

The downside potential is -3.65% for Burlington Stores Inc. with average price target of $194.63. Competitively the average price target of Target Corporation is $109.9, which is potential 1.81% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Target Corporation is looking more favorable than Burlington Stores Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Burlington Stores Inc. shares and 86.6% of Target Corporation shares. Burlington Stores Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Target Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Burlington Stores Inc. -0.69% 5.85% 6.27% 6.29% 19.92% 11.11% Target Corporation -3.02% -0.62% 14.18% 19.45% 6.39% 30.73%

For the past year Burlington Stores Inc. was less bullish than Target Corporation.

Summary

Burlington Stores Inc. beats Target Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Burlington, New Jersey.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. The company also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software. In addition, it offers in-store amenities, including Target CafÃ©, Target Photo, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. Target Corporation sells products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of September 13, 2017, the company operated 1,816 stores in the United States. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.