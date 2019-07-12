Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Discount Variety Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Burlington Stores Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 75.58% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of Burlington Stores Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.51% of all Discount Variety Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Burlington Stores Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores Inc. 0.00% 212.50% 13.80% Industry Average 3.90% 43.64% 8.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Burlington Stores Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores Inc. N/A 163 26.59 Industry Average 1.71B 43.76B 26.58

Burlington Stores Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Burlington Stores Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores Inc. 1 2 7 2.70 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 7.38 2.57

With average target price of $171.09, Burlington Stores Inc. has a potential downside of -4.29%. As a group, Discount Variety Stores companies have a potential upside of 25.45%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Burlington Stores Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Burlington Stores Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Burlington Stores Inc. -4.3% 0.39% -0.92% -6.59% 14.84% -1.17% Industry Average 1.38% 2.52% 7.19% 6.86% 22.69% 15.38%

For the past year Burlington Stores Inc. had bearish trend while Burlington Stores Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Burlington Stores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Burlington Stores Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.46 and has 0.30 Quick Ratio. Burlington Stores Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Burlington Stores Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Burlington Stores Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Burlington Stores Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.86 which is 13.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Burlington Stores Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Burlington, New Jersey.