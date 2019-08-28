Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Analysts See $1.15 EPS; Information Services Group (III) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report $1.15 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. BURL’s profit would be $76.32 million giving it 37.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Burlington Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -8.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $170.38. About 913,877 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%

Information Services Group Inc (III) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 32 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 26 cut down and sold their holdings in Information Services Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 21.08 million shares, down from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Information Services Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 21 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.07% or 113,744 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd holds 0.06% or 4,123 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.73% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Westpac has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Millennium Mgmt Limited reported 0.11% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.02% or 12,200 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Llc reported 1% stake. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,532 shares. 23 are owned by First Manhattan Com. D E Shaw And Inc holds 120,121 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). J Goldman & Lp has invested 0.06% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $201 highest and $131 lowest target. $171.09’s average target is 0.42% above currents $170.38 stock price. Burlington Stores had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BURL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $162 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by M Partners. Credit Suisse maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.31 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home d??cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 28.42 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 1.46 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.7% invested in the company for 497,541 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 203,209 shares.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 22,749 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (III) has declined 33.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $122.61 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

