Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake Held by Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc; As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 81,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 88,758 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 169,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 6.99 million shares traded or 40.00% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 505% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $177.13. About 978,833 shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,500 shares to 11,230 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Limited Spons Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,050 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Burlington Stores Rises 14% in 3 Months: More Room to Run? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Burlington’s Rally Has Legs – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Burlington Stores: New Highs Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Burlington A Good Fit For Investors, Cowen Says After Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.39 million activity. Kingsbury Thomas also sold $3.37 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares. 4,075 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred. On Friday, February 1 Vecchio Jennifer sold $136,646 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 800 shares. Shares for $426,900 were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 108,337 shares. 196,265 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co. Buckingham Cap Management stated it has 124,602 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 23 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co reported 199,932 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Macroview Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 18 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 600 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.58% stake. Enterprise Svcs accumulated 30 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited has 17,775 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 8,201 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability has 78,971 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.05% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyondâ€™s Struggles Deepen – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy Upgraded by Wall Street – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Target Stock Can Clear $100 â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49,972 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $78.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).