Burlington Stores (BURL) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position Has Raised by Chickasaw Capital Management Llc

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 140,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 505% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 469,636 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering – PRNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) vs. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance, but There Are Questions About Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Mgmt holds 0.04% or 2,925 shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsr Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cambridge Tru Communication has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 1.27% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.21 million shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Co stated it has 12 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% or 26,048 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cohen Capital stated it has 0.6% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jnba Financial Advisors owns 106 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Cap Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1,480 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 15,229 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,600 are held by Godsey Gibb. Salem Counselors Incorporated reported 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Westwood Hldg Gru holds 0.53% or 845,757 shares in its portfolio.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,625 shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $9.90 million activity. $713,906 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Hand Fred on Tuesday, February 5. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING sold 2,500 shares worth $426,900. 7,500 shares were sold by Katz Marc, worth $1.30M. Vecchio Jennifer sold $136,646 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, February 1.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares to 67,721 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,986 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Burlington Stores, Nike, Occidental Petroleum, Uber And More – Benzinga” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What’s Stopping Burlington Stores? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 12,567 shares. 114,304 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Raymond James Financial accumulated 7,719 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Lc has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Farmers & Merchants Inc owns 50 shares. Mai Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 5,433 shares. Viking LP has 0.31% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 65,118 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 113,744 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Franklin Res reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.27% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).