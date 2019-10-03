Burlington Stores (BURL) Shareholder Redwood Investments Decreased Its Stake; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Lowered Position by $59.57 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 12,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 52,213 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, down from 64,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $195.29. About 675,523 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 97,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 184,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.57M, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $544.09. About 212,346 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 151,000 shares to 661,000 shares, valued at $127.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 229,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Invs reported 7,036 shares stake. 26 were accumulated by Hm Payson. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 702 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 396 shares. Blackrock holds 0.04% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.13% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 22,466 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com has 3,603 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axiom Intll Limited Liability De has 0.43% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.18% or 61,315 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 365 shares. 17,921 were reported by Amp Invsts Limited. Fil invested in 0.03% or 36,798 shares. Wasatch holds 188,635 shares. Us Bancorp De has 13,294 shares.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,211 for 6801.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 3,960 shares to 143,539 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 3,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Partners Gru Ltd Llc holds 1.45M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 476,727 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 755,438 shares. Architects has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 3,669 shares. Optimum reported 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 2,073 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership reported 160,000 shares stake. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 17,775 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dorsal Mngmt has invested 4.23% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 164 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 28 shares.