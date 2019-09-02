Burlington Stores (BURL) Share Value Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Position; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Trimmed Its Holding by $574,566

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 2459.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 218,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 227,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66 million, up from 8,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 1.57M shares traded or 76.70% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.09M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $63.95M for 60.18 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 204,973 shares to 213,745 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 630,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Mngmt owns 124,602 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 39,105 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 125,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 425 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 5,527 shares. Kames Public Limited Co owns 606,886 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd holds 24,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 114,248 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. 196,570 are owned by Westfield Capital Mngmt Com Limited Partnership. Century stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 15,229 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 79,032 shares to 87,119 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 108,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,063 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).