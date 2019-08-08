Burlington Stores (BURL) Market Valuation Rose While Scopus Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Third Point Has Trimmed Stake

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $187.54. About 58,574 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 139.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 262,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 450,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.66 million, up from 188,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.96. About 76,065 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.69M for 17.83 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

