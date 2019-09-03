Burlington Stores (BURL) Investors: Wedbush Maintains Neutral Rating, Sees $200.0000/Share; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut By $3.15 Million Its Hexcel New (HXL) Stake

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Hexcel Corp New (HXL) stake by 10.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 45,684 shares as Hexcel Corp New (HXL)’s stock rose 15.76%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 371,564 shares with $25.70 million value, down from 417,248 last quarter. Hexcel Corp New now has $6.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 440,930 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million

New York: In analysts report issued to investors and clients on 3 September, Wedbush maintained their Neutral rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). They currently have a $200.0000 PT on the firm. Wedbush’s target indicates a potential downside of -1.23% from the company’s close price.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 1.57M shares traded or 76.70% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $80.07 million for 35.90 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 3,281 shares. 690,536 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Vident Inv Advisory Llc has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Iberiabank holds 0.36% or 19,706 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 2,279 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 3,045 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 58,617 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 181,686 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.02% or 19,379 shares. Regions Finance Corp has 2,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.38% stake.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Burlington Stores, Inc.’s (NYSE:BURL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.50 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home d??cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 32.53 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $23500 highest and $131 lowest target. $180.09’s average target is -11.06% below currents $202.49 stock price. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, March 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $158 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $73.67 million for 23.64 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Company Ltd Company has 86,960 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17,418 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). National Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 33,474 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 45,662 shares. First Manhattan holds 3,926 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.12% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 36,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Semper Augustus Invests Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 2.75% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc invested in 221 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% or 116,900 shares. 1,636 were accumulated by . 19 are owned by Ftb Advsr.

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.43’s average target is 0.33% above currents $84.15 stock price. Hexcel had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HXL in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24.