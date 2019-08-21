Burlington Stores (BURL) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Page Arthur B Increases Position in Disney (DIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 55.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 37,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 30,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 68,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $171.7. About 426,782 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 3.46 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg accumulated 14,102 shares. Chartist Ca accumulated 0% or 3,978 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 11,668 shares. Hartford Invest Communications holds 0.68% or 215,202 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,147 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 2,788 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 1.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 0.56% or 899,287 shares. Pettee owns 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,408 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Corporation has 204,445 shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,250 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited has 64,603 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 21,088 shares to 48,027 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 109,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).