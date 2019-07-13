Burlington Stores (BURL) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Stake by $2.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 135.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 16,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $182.92. About 744,025 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.25M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11 million for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Cap Mngmt has invested 1.88% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability owns 1,934 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 469,681 shares. Bowen Hanes Communications Inc accumulated 238,495 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 14,377 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,768 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 1,550 shares. Corecommodity Ltd has invested 1.72% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,578 shares. Strategic Fin has 13,907 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Howard Cap holds 16,836 shares. Caprock Grp Inc owns 3,096 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 1.02% or 46,844 shares. East Coast Asset accumulated 17,772 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 9,080 shares to 8,800 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 50,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,799 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

