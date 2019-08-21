Burlington Stores (BURL) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped Holding; Alley Company Maintains Stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 74,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.87 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $172.02. About 634,244 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 349,359 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

