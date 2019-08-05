Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Has Boosted by $450,000 as Valuation Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 62,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 51,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 2,857 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 148,214 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc holds 0.1% or 157,653 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 1.39M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.11% or 3.76 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.25% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 73,860 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 17,460 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cap Guardian Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 17,107 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Bangor State Bank reported 3,946 shares. Cambridge Investment Research holds 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 95,783 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 46 shares. Twin Management holds 0.21% or 41,520 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 7,400 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).