Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $450,000 as Share Value Rose; Tompkins Financial Increases Position in Tompkins Financial (TMP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 57,283 shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 2.77M shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 107,200 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Churchill Mgmt holds 0.17% or 121,909 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 650 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,520 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 13,912 shares. 30,246 were accumulated by Cetera Lc. Community Financial Gru Llc holds 6,918 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 252,020 are held by Tower Bridge Advsr. Caledonia Public Ltd Co holds 763,500 shares or 11.76% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 1.43% or 12.76M shares in its portfolio. 100,375 were accumulated by F&V Capital Ltd Llc. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 296,631 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 0.03% or 3,734 shares.