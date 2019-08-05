Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $450,000; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Par Technology (PAR) Holding by $321,288 as Stock Price Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 13,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.95% . The institutional investor held 694,526 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 707,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 115,319 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 11/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces PAR Pay for all PAR POS Software Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Rev $55.7M

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares to 475,380 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

More notable recent PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "PAR Technology Announces New API Integration With Mobiry and Brink POS® Software – Business Wire" on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "PAR Technology's Valuation Gap Remains Undiminished – Seeking Alpha" published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "ViiV's two-drug HIV pill on par with three-drug regimen in late-stage study – Seeking Alpha" on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) were released by: Twst.com and their article: "Par Technology Corporation: PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION RELEASES CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2019 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS – The Wall Street Transcript" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by PAR Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Oracle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Oracle's Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha" published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com's news article titled: "Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

