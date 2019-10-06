Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $5.15 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shares Rose, Caxton Has Upped Holding by $310,720

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 37,239 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

