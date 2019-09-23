Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $5.15 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Shares Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79M shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 33,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 21,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 919,037 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And reported 0.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust owns 124,027 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited owns 24,729 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 4,358 shares. Ferguson Wellman holds 6,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 78,149 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 5,317 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 117,462 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,402 shares. Farmers Natl Bank owns 7,172 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,048 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,550 shares. Moreover, Orca Mgmt Ltd has 0.48% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,638 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).