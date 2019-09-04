Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Oracle (ORCL); Segment Wealth Management Increased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $4.10 Million

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 10.12 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 860,077 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 4,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,270 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 102,076 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ami Asset Mngmt reported 3.36% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 1,067 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank owns 34,389 shares. 53,435 are held by Nomura Asset Management. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,739 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP has invested 1.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1.13M are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,200 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 3,803 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc holds 0.06% or 11,380 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.44M shares. Exchange Management accumulated 38,854 shares. Moreover, Sonata Cap Gru Inc has 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,100 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 24,269 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kbc Nv reported 1.92M shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,477 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 53,629 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Global Endowment Management Lp invested in 0.04% or 5,670 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 6,326 shares. Haverford holds 1.51 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 10.38 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. First Fincl Corp In owns 20,116 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.