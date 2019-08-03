Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $450,000 as Stock Rose; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Value Rose While Brave Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 394,867 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

