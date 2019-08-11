Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Meta Financial Group (CASH) Holding Has Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 186,725 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Limited Company has 66,920 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp holds 7,926 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 15,252 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 28,659 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 2.11 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 31,706 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Sequoia Fincl Lc stated it has 0.16% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Principal Group Inc Inc has 221,740 shares. 10,462 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 17,826 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 26,395 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mirae Asset Invests Com reported 233,896 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd owns 111,425 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru holds 6,614 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 23,415 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 9,943 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 4,240 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, 1St Source Comml Bank has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sfmg Lc invested in 0.04% or 4,811 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital invested in 1.78% or 34,525 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 15,261 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 128,737 shares.

