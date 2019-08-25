Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Increased Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $450,000 as Market Value Rose; Liberty Capital Management Boosted Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $317,262

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Trust Lta invested 0.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Inverness Counsel Llc has invested 0.9% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Invesco Limited accumulated 8.70 million shares. Vestor Capital Limited Com has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The New York-based Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Jump Trading Limited Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Credit Agricole S A reported 32,735 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bollard Limited Liability Corp holds 115,539 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust invested in 11,187 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 178,223 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La invested 0.81% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne holds 0.61% or 25,393 shares. Peoples Financial Corp invested 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.