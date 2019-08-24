Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Increased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $450,000; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Its Position in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) by $658,800

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 56,132 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares to 464,143 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Principal holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 12,992 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 432,535 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 34,419 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Ltd Co reported 1.87 million shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 32,925 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Com Delaware holds 0% or 2,509 shares in its portfolio. Fj Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 689,249 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,900 shares. Globeflex Capital LP reported 92,965 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $5,317 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 875,657 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 321,655 shares. Edgestream Lp owns 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,757 shares. Stellar Cap Management Lc reported 52,767 shares. 5.18 million were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc. 110,935 were reported by Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 17,357 shares. Primecap Management Communication Ca owns 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8.46M shares. Exane Derivatives owns 850 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,158 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 117,379 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Boston Rech And Mgmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cls Invs Ltd Com holds 2,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Winch Advisory Llc has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio.