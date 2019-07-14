Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $450,000; Dodge & Cox Has Boosted Gap Inc/The (GPS) Stake by $132.68 Million

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17.67M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.63M, up from 12.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 4.89M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 195,100 shares to 18.68M shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,970 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc holds 9,199 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Hennessy Advisors Inc invested in 106,500 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested in 14,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Raymond James Service Advsr Incorporated reported 57,793 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 12,465 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 152,680 shares. Moreover, Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 50,451 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 164,673 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.15% or 613,300 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,962 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.02% or 180,288 shares in its portfolio. 241 were reported by Loomis Sayles Lp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 113,438 shares.

