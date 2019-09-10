Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Oracle (ORCL) Position; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lowered Its Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Holding

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 876.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co acquired 90,000 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co holds 100,264 shares with $551,000 value, up from 10,264 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $178.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 16,515 shares to 16,589 valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) stake by 4,090 shares and now owns 5,500 shares. Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -6.19% below currents $167.01 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. Bank of America maintained the shares of ODFL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Congress Asset Ma holds 588,040 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,909 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 17,320 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Group Incorporated has invested 2.18% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.63% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 7,028 shares. Da Davidson owns 3,660 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 6,351 shares. Spf Beheer Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 524,939 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,808 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 8,755 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 4,808 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.54% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $171.78 million for 19.33 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 4.25% above currents $54.54 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Monday, March 11 to “Reduce”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.