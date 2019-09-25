Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $1.22 Million; Bsquare (BSQR) SI Increased By 72.1%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 78.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,031 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co holds 1,412 shares with $344,000 value, down from 6,443 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $213.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85M shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) had an increase of 72.1% in short interest. BSQR’s SI was 40,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 72.1% from 23,300 shares previously. With 47,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s short sellers to cover BSQR’s short positions. The SI to Bsquare Corporation’s float is 0.34%. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 13,177 shares traded. BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) has declined 45.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Year IoT SaaS Agreement with Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP, CEO STEPS DOWN; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 09/05/2018 – Bsquare Announces New Leadership, CEO Steps Down; 18/05/2018 – Palogic Value Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In BSQUARE; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE 1Q Rev $20.7M; 18/05/2018 – PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT SAYS HAVE & MAY IN FUTURE, ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BSQUARE’S BOARD ABOUT POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHER ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: Jerry Chase Leaving to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Yr IoT SaaS Agreement With Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 17.11% above currents $225 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.92 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Charter Tru Communications reported 9,052 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. 45,214 were accumulated by Colonial Advsrs. Strategic Advisors Lc has 4,851 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Baltimore reported 31,685 shares. Korea Invest holds 895,381 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr owns 4,918 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.11% or 97,815 shares. Financial Consulate holds 1,063 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Company stated it has 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.94% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.31 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 0.36% or 7,280 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company owns 60,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $14.95 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

More notable recent BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bsquare Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) CEO Ralph Derrickson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bsquare Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bsquare Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.