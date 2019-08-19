Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped By $450,000 Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST U (BOWFF) Shorts Down By 2.85%

BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST U (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had a decrease of 2.85% in short interest. BOWFF’s SI was 3.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.85% from 3.39 million shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 3298 days are for BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST U (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s short sellers to cover BOWFF’s short positions. It closed at $32.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 876.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co acquired 90,000 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co holds 100,264 shares with $551,000 value, up from 10,264 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $178.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multi-family communities with 1,700 Associates bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp has invested 4.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Telemus Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 29,780 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,917 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,380 shares. 121,909 are owned by Churchill Mgmt. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Company owns 33,466 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 25,221 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 0.73% or 2.77M shares. Boston Advisors Limited Com holds 0.14% or 52,154 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,848 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Inc reported 1,977 shares stake. Tdam Usa has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Valley Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 6.10% above currents $53.59 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by DZ BANK AG. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating.