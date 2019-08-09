Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $450,000 as Market Value Rose; Blackrock Lifted Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) as Share Price Declined

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 5.67 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 21,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351.76M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 98,311 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman Lp invested in 0.07% or 11,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 153,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,043 are owned by Veritable Lp. 6,749 are held by Fort Limited Partnership. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 3,600 were accumulated by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Virtu Financial Lc owns 13,335 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 623 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 2.67 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 198,687 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 0.41% or 16,875 shares. Ci has 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 41,216 shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $76.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 230,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.97M shares, and cut its stake in Investors Title Co (NASDAQ:ITIC).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabco: Sold To German Company – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australia Westpac fined for late data reporting as regulator toughens stance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wabco Holdings Lost 11.6% in December – Motley Fool” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Australia’s Macquarie bank faces shareholder backlash over pay – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Westpac NZ arm to refund 93,000 wrongly charged customers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc holds 0.49% or 12,879 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield owns 28,420 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il holds 44,052 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 72,070 were reported by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 6,961 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Limited accumulated 233,896 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Narwhal invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Caprock Grp Inc Inc accumulated 64,564 shares. Optimum Advisors has 29,624 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Architects holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,058 shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,883 shares. Kansas-based Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).