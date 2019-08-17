Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $450,000; Balyasny Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Mrc Global (MRC) by $465,103 as Share Price Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 86.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 27,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The hedge fund held 58,815 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 482,334 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE; 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC); 05/03/2018 MRC Grants comScore Media Metrix Continued Accreditation; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management Ny, New York-based fund reported 67,068 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv reported 4,758 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 5,976 shares. Nadler owns 28,883 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32.24M shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.35% or 288,012 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,652 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 73,701 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 31,866 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. James Investment invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stewart And Patten Lc owns 34,140 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 32,892 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Llc accumulated 1,551 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 619,070 shares to 80,007 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 72,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,085 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).