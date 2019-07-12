Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $450,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Transcanada Co L (TRP) Stock Rose, Holder Hexavest Has Lowered Stake

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp Co L (TRP) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 118,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, down from 344,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 209,854 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 4.16M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,554 shares. Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,766 shares. Moreover, Regent Invest Lc has 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 26,343 shares. Andra Ap has 164,600 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.97% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lowe Brockenbrough & Comm Incorporated holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 240,667 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or invested in 7,900 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd invested in 7,004 shares. Welch Gru Ltd accumulated 6,720 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roundview Capital Lc reported 15,014 shares stake. Mirador Capital Prtn LP holds 7,874 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 5,548 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oracle Moat to Measure Viewability for Samsung Ads – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.60 million for 17.14 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.