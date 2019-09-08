Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Rose; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 232,991 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Llc invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Scout Invests stated it has 59,094 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bamco has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2,343 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co invested in 5,542 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.43% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 5,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Putnam Investments Limited Co owns 84,800 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.19% or 47,123 shares. 302,158 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 5,008 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 261,670 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 346,857 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,972 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QTS Realty (QTS) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Expands International Platform with the Strategic Acquisition of Two Data Centers in the Netherlands – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.