Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Raised Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $450,000; As International Speedway (ISCA) Market Valuation Rose, Paradice Investment Management Has Trimmed by $1.25 Million Its Holding

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 82,117 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oracle Moat to Measure Viewability for Samsung Ads – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Proving It’s Not A Lost Cause – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle’s Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,456 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 26.71M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Llc invested in 11.10M shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,445 shares. Fiduciary holds 233,518 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Beacon Gp holds 0.4% or 45,982 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,772 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 1.44M shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 148,970 shares. Jensen holds 4.79% or 7.50 million shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 76,236 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa stated it has 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Logan Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% or 66,171 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 62,760 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 106,864 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 90,004 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 75,121 shares. 80 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 59 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 303,485 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 49,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Gru owns 114,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Paradice Investment Ltd Com has invested 5.75% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 45,250 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 8,450 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Lindsell Train Limited reported 0.91% stake.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NASCAR Makes Offer to Acquire International Speedway Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What You Should Expect From Marijuana Stocks That Make the â€˜Jumpâ€™ – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 4, 2018 : STZ, ISCA – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steer Clear Of International Speedway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.