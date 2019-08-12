Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Boosted Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; As Eaton Plc Ordinary (ETN) Shares Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Decreased Its Holding by $5.45 Million

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Ordinary (ETN) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 68,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 707,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, down from 776,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Ordinary for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.39M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 37,676 shares to 121,603 shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings.