Burgundy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Position; Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Sentiment Is 1.25

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 35 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 28 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 11.61 million shares, down from 12.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) stake by 8.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd analyzed 130,892 shares as Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)'s stock declined 1.82%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 1.39M shares with $24.01M value, down from 1.52 million last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 825,661 shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund for 300,416 shares. Ota Financial Group L.P. owns 117,556 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.74% invested in the company for 175,500 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.61% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 202,650 shares.

The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. It is up 2.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.67% the S&P500.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.