Burgundy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) Holding; Oppenheimer & Company Cut Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 90,193 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 279,581 shares with $14.20 million value, down from 369,774 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 2.87M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 17/04/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine trouble.…; 02/05/2018 – Local 12/WKRC-TV: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight with a broken window has made an emergency landing in Cleveland; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 8,658 shares as Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)’s stock rose 9.36%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 1.44M shares with $59.36M value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp. now has $2.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 176,275 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.21% or 73,272 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 107 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 555,020 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 51,073 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 60,000 are held by Needham Mngmt Ltd Company. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 16,500 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Metropolitan Life Company Ny has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 19,615 shares. 9,794 were reported by Virtu Fincl Lc. 5,000 are owned by Bluestein R H And Com. Highvista Strategies Lc has 0.13% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,100 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0.04% stake.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 68,804 shares to 88,392 valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 24,896 shares and now owns 35,723 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Easy Ways To Plan A Vacation On A Budget – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “ESG Investing: Is Southwest Airlines a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines’ Unit Costs Will Plummet in 2020 and 2021 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $5700 lowest target. $59’s average target is 11.76% above currents $52.79 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.72M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 51,142 shares to 81,386 valued at $9.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) stake by 19,396 shares and now owns 732,519 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold MAIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Inv Limited Company reported 0.1% stake. Pembroke Mgmt Limited invested in 0.32% or 73,130 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 612,320 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.23% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 90,247 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 34,915 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust holds 3,001 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 53,112 shares. Cibc World Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,866 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Raymond James Service Advsr reported 53,773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Finance Pro Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).